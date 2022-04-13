EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: Extraordinary General Meeting to recall members of the Supervisory Board

• Notice of extraordinary general meeting for 5 May 2022 • Management Board complies with request of shareholder Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung pursuant to Sec 105 Para 3 AktG (Austrian Stock Corporation Act) • Sole item on the agenda: resolution regarding the recall of Dr. Hermann Melnikov and Thomas Bull as members of the Supervisory Board The Management Board of STRABAG SE has resolved to comply with the request made by the shareholder Haselsteiner-Familien-Privatstiftung pursuant to Sec 105 Para 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to convene an extraordinary General Meeting for 5 May 2022. The sole item on the agenda is the resolution regarding the recall of the Supervisory Board member Dr. Hermann Melnikov, who was elected by the Annual General Meeting, and of Supervisory Board member Thomas Bull, who was delegated by the holder of registered share no. 2. Both Supervisory Board members are associated with the shareholder MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd., which is controlled by Oleg Deripaska. The Management Board thus ensures compliance with the EU sanctions imposed on Oleg Deripaska as of 8 April 2022, in particular the "asset freeze", which blocks the exercise of all rights associated with Rasperia's STRABAG SE shares. The move will help prevent any possible direct or indirect influence by Oleg Deripaska on STRABAG SE. This action is also necessary to avoid adverse consequences and damages to the STRABAG SE Group as alone the (indirect) connection to Oleg Deripaska has had a partially negative impact on the group's business activities since the start of the war against Ukraine.