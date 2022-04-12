EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Overview 1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: a. Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation: a. Name: NN Group N.V. b. City: Amsterdam c. Country: The Netherlands 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.04.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 6,27 % 0,00 % 6,27 % 26 550 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 5,13 % 5,13 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000644505 1 664 286 6,27 % SUBTOTAL A 1 664 286 6,27 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 NN Group N.V. 2 NN Insurance Eurasia N.V. 1 3 Nationale-Nederlanden 2 Nederland B.V. Nationale-Nederlanden 4 Levensverzekering 3 5,78 % 5,78 % Maatschappij N.V. Nationale-Nederlanden 5 Schadeverzekering 3 0,41 % 0,41 % Maatschappij N.V. 6 NN Re (Netherlands) N.V. 3 0,08 % 0,08 % 9. In case of proxy voting a. Date of general meeting: - b. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights 10. Other comments: Voluntary notification due to change in shareholding structure/organogram. Receipt of participation notification on 12.04.2022