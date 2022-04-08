EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 08.04.2022 / 16:27 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG2018 Dublin, Ireland, 4.4.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: FMR LLC City: Wilmington, Delaware Country: United States of America (the) 4. Name of shareholder(s): Refer to chain of controlled undertaking 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.4.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in % number of attached to financial/other (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 7.B) rights of + issuer 7.B.2) Resulting situation 6,11 % 0,00 % 6,11 % 115 187 on the date on w 982 hich threshold w as crossed / reached Position of 5,01 % 0,00 % 5,01 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 133 BörseG BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000831706 7 036 800 6,11 % SUBTOTAL A 7 036 800 6,11 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting rights % of instrument Date Period that may be acquired if voting the rights instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of instrument Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares held Financial/other Total controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 FMR LLC 2 FIAM Holdings LLC 1 3 FIAM LLC 2 0,91 % 0,91 % 4 Fidelity 2 0,48 % 0,48 % Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 5 Fidelity 1 4,40 % 4,40 % Management & Research Company LLC 6 Fidelity 1 0,09 % 0,09 % Management Trust Company 7 FMR Investment 5 0,23 % 0,23 % Management (UK) Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Threshold crossed by a controlled undertaking Dublin, Ireland am 4.4.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1324267 08.04.2022