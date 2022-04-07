EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting ANDRITZ AG: Annual General Meeting 07.04.2022 / 13:25 Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ GRAZ, APRIL 7, 2022. At today's 115^th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG, the shareholders approved a dividend payment of 1.65 euro per share for the 2021 business year (2020 business year: 1.00 euros per share). The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2022 and the date of dividend payment is April 13, 2022. Following the expiry of Christian Nowotny's regular mandate as member of the Supervisory Board, Wolfgang Leitner was elected as new member of the ANDRITZ AG Supervisory Board, effective as of the end of today's Annual General Meeting. All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders present at the Meeting. - End - PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD This press release is available for download at [1]andritz.com/news. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Corporate Communications [2]michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1323067 07.04.2022 References Visible links 1. file:///tmp/\\grznas01\GRZ-IS-DATA\OP\opcs\CIR\Presseaussendungen\Trados\PI_HV2019\en-US\ANDRITZ 2. michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com