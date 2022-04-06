EQS-AFR: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H.: Release of a Financial report

Alle
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H. / Release of Financial Reports Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H.: Release of a Financial report 06.04.2022 / 09:56 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H. hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.big.at/investor-relations/finanzberichte ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H. Trabrennstraße 2c 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: big.at   End of News EQS News Service 1321681  06.04.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.big.at/investor-relations/finanzberichte

