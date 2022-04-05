EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english

Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.04.2022 / 18:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Claudia SCHIROKY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wienerberger AG b) LEI 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 4 of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the a) financial instrument, Share type of instrument Identification code ISIN AT0000831706 Acquisition within the framework of an employee participation program within the meaning of Nature of the Art. 19 Para. 6 lit e of the Regulation (EU) b) transaction No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (= investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share (= matching share) each). Price(s) Volume(s) Investment shares: The price is based on the reference price (average of the closing c) prices of the 8 trading days tbd (based on the Price(s) and volume(s) following the end of the reference price) offer period (starting with 2022-04-04). The investment amounts to EUR 300. Depending on the Matching shares: 0 number of investment shares acquired d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume e) Date of the transaction 2022-04-01 f) Place of the Vienna transaction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 74081 05.04.2022