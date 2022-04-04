EQS-CMS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Other admission duties to follow

ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED 11-15 Seaton Place St Helier Jersey JE4 0QH Channel Islands Jersey, 4 April 2022 E-2556 - ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED - Publication of regulated information: Election of home Member State This notice is being disclosed as regulated information pursuant to Article 20 of the Luxembourg act dated 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended (the Transparency Act 2008). Atrium European Real Estate Limited elects the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as its home member state within the meaning of article 1(9) of the Transparency Act 2008 and Section 1 no 14 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act. ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey