EQS-News: beaconsmind AG increases sales revenues during the 2nd half calendar year 2021 by more than five times and improves its EBITDA

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results beaconsmind AG increases sales revenues during the 2nd half calendar year 2021 by more than five times and improves its EBITDA 31.03.2022 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ beaconsmind AG increases sales revenues during the 2^nd half calendar year 2021 by more than five times and improves its EBITDA - Recurring revenue in the current business at around 90 percent - Gross income margin at 85.4% - Around 230 Stores in 40 countries are already equipped with beaconsmind solution - Dynamic growth in store roll outs and new clients expected for calendar year 2022 Zurich, Switzerland - 31 March 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, has had a successful development during the first half-year of fiscal 2021/2022 (2H calendar year July to December 2021). Financials Overview - Revenues rose significantly by 554% from CHF 0.15 million to around CHF 0.98 million during 2H 2021 - EBITDA improved during the reporting period from CHF -0.9 million to CHF -0.77 million (+ 14 percent) - Recurring revenue (ARR) of beaconsmind Suite Software accounted for about 90% of total revenues vs. Hardware and Installation revenue accounts for the remaining 10% - Gross margin for the calendar year amounted to 89.9% - Strong balance sheet post capital raise with no debt currently outstanding and around CHF 5.55 million in cash. Strong growth in operational KPIs - During the reporting period the company was able to sign a total of 6 major new clients - Significant new clients wins including UFC GYM, Nove 25 and Sportfive - The company successfully entered new markets and gained, amongst others, in the United Arab Emirates the fashion group Maison-B-More as a new customer - As of 31 December 2021 the company had a total of 15 clients which were all signed during calendar year 2021 - The prospect pipeline has increased significantly over the last months and the company expects a further acceleration of new clients sign ups and store roll-outs of existing clients - The roll-out for one of the company's largest customer adidas is well underway with a global roll-out expected over the next years through a detailed roll-out plan - beaconsmind has implemented its solution in 188 stores by end of 2021 and is currently deployed in c. 230 stores in 40 countries around the world - Roll-out of more than 1,000 new stores expected in CY 2022 as well as new clients signings Capital Market Initiative and Capital Increase In December 2021, beaconsmind realised a gross cash inflow of CHF 5.8 million through a capital increase with an institutional investor. The financial resources are to be used for the further development of the distribution network and installation capacities and for the expansion into new markets and expects a further significant increase in revenue for the current fiscal year 2021/2022. The company has successfully de-listed of the Vienna Stock Exchange as of 18 March 2022. The company intends to de-list from the Paris Euronext stock exchange in the upcoming months. beaconsmind AG will shortly be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (incl. Xetra). Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind: "We are satisfied with the development in the first half of 2021/2022. We have continued to press ahead with our international expansion and make progress both in approaching new clients and in business operations with portfolio clients. We are also very satisfied with the start into the second half of the year. With Prodes, we have gained a leading Czech fashion group as a new client and started the roll-out in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Moreover, we were able to win the Italian jeweller Nove25 as a new client as well." The 2021/2022 Half-Year Report as well as an updated Investor Presentation is available for downloading on the website of the company [1] www.beaconsmind.com in the section "Investor Relations". Financial and KPI's Overview IS - Key Financials in 2H 2021 Change Calendar CHF '000: (Jul-Dec)^(2) 1H 2021(Jan-Jun)^(1) in % Year 2021^(3) Revenues 981 633 55% 1,615 Thereof ARR Software 689 180 283% 869 Thereof Hardware & Installation / 293 453 -35% 746 Services Gross Margin in % 85.4% 96.9% -12% 89.9% EBITDA -776 -1,094 +29% -1,870 EBITDA Margin in % n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Net Result -835 -1,138 +27% -1,973 BS - Key Financials in HY2 2021 HY1 2021 Change Calendar CHF '000: in % Year 2021 Cash 5,549 675 722% 5,549 Debt - - - - Total Assets 5,987 1,018 +488% 5,987 Operational KPI's Total Clients 15 9 67% 9 New Clients 6 4 50% 15 Total Stores 188 133 41% 188 New Stores 55 22 20% 57 (1) 01 Jan.-30 Jun. 2021 (2) 1 Jul. - 31 Dec. 2021 (3) 01 Jan. - 31 Dec. 2021 About beaconsmind Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

Contact
Company Contact for Business and Finance Press
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland) edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
maxweiland @ beaconsmind.com beaconsmind @ edicto.de
Tel.: +41 44 380 73-73 Tel.: +49 69 905 505-54