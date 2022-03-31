Alle
EQS-AFR: Hypo Tirol Bank AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Hypo Tirol Bank AG / Release of Financial Reports Hypo Tirol Bank AG: Release of a Financial report 31.03.2022 / 16:50 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Hypo Tirol Bank AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.hypotirol.com/das-unternehmen/geschaeftsberichte ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Hypo Tirol Bank AG Meraner Straße 8 6020 Innsbruck Austria Internet: www.hypotirol.com   End of News EQS News Service 1317243  31.03.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.hypotirol.com/das-unternehmen/geschaeftsberichte

  • Hypo Tirol Bank AG

