EQS-DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 31.03.2022 / 16:19 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Doktor │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Peter │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Schneider │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000969985 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 51.50 EUR │ 422 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 51.5000 EUR │ 422.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 30/03/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────┐ │ Name: │ Xetra │ ├───────┼───────┤ │ MIC: │ XETR │ └───────┴───────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 31.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net End of News EQS News Service 73907 31.03.2022