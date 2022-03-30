EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.03.2022 / 17:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬──────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ Pfannberg Privatstiftung │ └──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Nikolaus │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Ankershofen │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────┐ │ Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG │ └────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000938204 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.20 EUR │ 49 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.40 EUR │ 30 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.60 EUR │ 421 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 48 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.20 EUR │ 101 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.40 EUR │ 351 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.40 EUR │ 296 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.60 EUR │ 526 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 362 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.00 EUR │ 470 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.20 EUR │ 275 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.80 EUR │ 25 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 46 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.80 EUR │ 25 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.80 EUR │ 266 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.60 EUR │ 105 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.40 EUR │ 442 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.20 EUR │ 341 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.00 EUR │ 71 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 48 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.00 EUR │ 50 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.00 EUR │ 30 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.20 EUR │ 221 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.80 EUR │ 426 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.00 EUR │ 475 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.80 EUR │ 155 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.20 EUR │ 46 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.40 EUR │ 50 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.60 EUR │ 249 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 161.80 EUR │ 47 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.00 EUR │ 143 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.40 EUR │ 17 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.60 EUR │ 200 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.80 EUR │ 93 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.20 EUR │ 85 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 163.00 EUR │ 244 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.40 EUR │ 50 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.60 EUR │ 91 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 162.80 EUR │ 30 Units │ └────────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 160.6123 EUR │ 7000 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 25/03/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www.mm.group End of News EQS News Service 73867 30.03.2022