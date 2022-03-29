EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.03.2022 / 14:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬──────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ Pfannberg Privatstiftung │ └──────────────────────┴──────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Nikolaus │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Ankershofen │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────┐ │ Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG │ └────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299001AMHDLKUM80611 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000938204 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 156.80 EUR │ 30 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.00 EUR │ 86 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 157.80 EUR │ 434 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 157.60 EUR │ 682 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 157.40 EUR │ 490 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 157.20 EUR │ 313 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 127 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.80 EUR │ 48 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.60 EUR │ 93 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.40 EUR │ 48 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.20 EUR │ 649 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.60 EUR │ 324 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 623 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.40 EUR │ 100 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.20 EUR │ 102 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.00 EUR │ 41 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.80 EUR │ 460 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.60 EUR │ 44 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 224 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.20 EUR │ 596 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 64 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.60 EUR │ 763 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.40 EUR │ 309 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.00 EUR │ 520 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 78 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.60 EUR │ 70 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.40 EUR │ 424 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.20 EUR │ 80 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 211 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 158.80 EUR │ 117 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.00 EUR │ 355 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 145 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.00 EUR │ 89 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.00 EUR │ 594 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 270 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.60 EUR │ 150 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.40 EUR │ 392 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.20 EUR │ 5 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.60 EUR │ 79 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 159.80 EUR │ 48 Units │ ├────────────┼───────────┤ │ 160.00 EUR │ 373 Units │ └────────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 158.9563 EUR │ 10650 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 24/03/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www.mm.group End of News EQS News Service 73811 29.03.2022