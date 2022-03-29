EQS-AFR: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Release of Financial Reports AMAG Austria Metall AG: Release of a Financial report 29.03.2022 / 12:33 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AMAG Austria Metall AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.amag-al4u.com/fileadmin/user_upload/amag/Investor_Relations/Finanzen_und_Berichte/Jahresfinanzberichte/amagaustriametallag-2021-12-31-de.zip ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.03.2022 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen Austria Internet: www.amag-al4u.com End of News EQS News Service 1313871 29.03.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.amag-al4u.com/fileadmin/user_upload/amag/Investor_Relations/Finanzen_und_Berichte/Jahresfinanzberichte/amagaustriametallag-2021-12-31-de.zip