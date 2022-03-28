EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger publishes its first combined Annual and Sustainability Report

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger publishes its first combined Annual and Sustainability Report 28.03.2022 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wienerberger publishes its first combined Annual and Sustainability Report Vienna, March 28, 2022 - The Wienerberger Group is looking back on 2021, the most successful business year in the company's history. In the reporting year, external revenues increased by 18% to almost € 4.0 billion (2020: € 3.4 billion) and EBITDA grew by an outstanding 24% to € 694 million (2020: € 558 million), a performance achieved through proactive margin management and strict cost discipline. In its combined Annual and Sustainability Report published today, Wienerberger provides a comprehensive overview of the current corporate strategy and the ESG priorities implemented in this context. For the first time, the Annual Report is available as an [1]online document and can be viewed via an interactive [2]micro-site containing detailed information on all current projects and targets. Impressive growth path successfully continued throughout 2021 Over the past ten years, Wienerberger has undergone a complete strategic reorientation and transformed itself from a volume- and production-oriented manufacturer of standard products for the building envelope into a full-range provider of innovative and smart system solutions designed to meet its customers' needs in the fields of new build and renovation of residential real estate. To further advance this strategic transformation, Wienerberger is continuously investing in improvements of its product mix and enhancing it through digital services. These efforts were successfully continued throughout 2021. Commenting on the Group's performance, Heimo Scheuch, Chairman of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG, says, "Having delivered excellent organic revenue growth at an average rate of 6% per year since 2012, we continuously succeeded in significantly outperforming GDP growth in our core markets. Today, our portfolio ranges from roof and wall systems to façade solutions and engineering facilities for the entire building envelope, as well as complete infrastructure solutions for a safe and secure energy and water supply." With all its value-creating transactions, Wienerberger not only focuses on aligning its entrepreneurial activities with its sustainability targets, but is also making every effort to address the major challenges of our time through solutions based on innovation, automation, and prefabrication. These challenges include the impacts of climate change, the shortage of skilled labor, and the issue of providing sustainable and affordable housing for all in the years to come. Wienerberger continues to implement its Sustainability Program with ambitious targets set for 2023 The Wienerberger Group is determined to continue on its value-creating growth path and to further pursue the ambitious targets of its Sustainability Program 2023. To this end, all business activities will be aligned with the Group's sustainability targets, subject to strict ESG criteria (environmental, social, and governance). In support of the European Green Deal, Wienerberger will do its utmost to achieve its goal of becoming climate-neutral not later than 2050 through the decarbonization of its production processes, an innovative product portfolio, and new technologies. Wienerberger invests € 60 million per year in research and development, innovative processes, and new products in order to sustainably advance these developments on a long-term basis. Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG: "All our corporate activities are subject to clearly defined and ambitious ESG criteria and geared toward the achievement of our ambitious targets set for 2023, including a 15% reduction of CO[2] emissions and ensuring that all new Wienerberger products are designed to be fully recyclable or reusable." Wienerberger's combined Annual and Sustainability Report can be viewed in full [3]here. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Interim Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com