EQS-AFR: Wienerberger AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wienerberger AG / Release of Financial Reports Wienerberger AG: Release of a Financial report 28.03.2022 / 07:30 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wienerberger AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-website/downloads/investors-downloads/2021/WienerbergerAG-2021-12-31.zip ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.03.2022 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1312651 28.03.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-website/downloads/investors-downloads/2021/WienerbergerAG-2021-12-31.zip