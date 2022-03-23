EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA anticipates need for impairment charges due to the war in Ukraine

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Profit Warning AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: AGRANA anticipates need for impairment charges due to the war in Ukraine 23-March-2022 / 12:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Provisional consolidated EBIT 2021|22 prior to war-related extraordinary items forecast to be around € 95.5 million The AGRANA Group previously anticipated EBIT in the 2021|22 financial year (1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022) to amount to at least € 86.6 million (guidance: a significant increase of at least 10 % compared to the prior year). On the basis of provisional, unaudited figures, the Group would generate EBIT prior to extraordinary items associated with the Ukraine war of around € 95.5 million (EBIT 2020|21: € 78.7 million). Group revenue will amount to around € 2.9 billion (2020|21: € 2,547.0 million). The outbreak of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022 represents a relevant event for AGRANA as at the balance sheet date of 28 February 2022. Based on the current status of internal impairment testing, Management currently anticipates a largely non-cash impact on EBIT related to asset and goodwill impairments in a range of € 65 million to € 85 million. The consolidated audit performed by the appointed auditors is presently ongoing at the level of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. It is therefore not possible at this point in time to exactly define the actual scope of the impairments necessary. The 2021|22 annual report will be published as planned on 13 May 2022. This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.