EQS-Adhoc: Vienna Insurance Group starts the closing of its acquisition of Aegon's Central and Eastern European business

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Vienna Insurance Group starts the closing of its acquisition of Aegon's Central and Eastern European business 23-March-2022 / 11:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The closing of the acquisition of Aegon's business in Hungary took place today, following the approval of the Hungarian authorities. Together with the existing VIG insurance company UNION, the VIG Group will become the market leader in Hungary. The closing of the participation of the Hungarian state holding company Corvinus with a 45% interest in the Hungarian insurance companies of the VIG Group is scheduled for 25 March 2022. The closing will be completed upon the consummation of the acquisition of Aegon's business in Poland, Romania and Turkey after receipt of the respective regulatory approvals. Contact: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Investor Relations 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Wolfgang Haas Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 E-Mail: wolfgang.haas @ vig.com Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000 Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000 E-mail: info @ vig.com Internet: www.vig.com ISIN: AT0000908504 WKN: A0ET17 Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX) Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1309769 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1309769 23-March-2022 CET/CEST