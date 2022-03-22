EQS-AFR: KA Finanz AG: Release of a Financial report

Alle
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: KA Finanz AG / Release of Financial Reports KA Finanz AG: Release of a Financial report 22.03.2022 / 21:03 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ KA Finanz AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1]https://www.kafinanz.at/de/finanzberichte/jahresberichte/ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: KA Finanz AG Taborstraße 1-3 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.kafinanz.at/DE/Homepage.aspx   End of News EQS News Service 1309177  22.03.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.kafinanz.at/de/finanzberichte/jahresberichte/

