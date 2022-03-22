EQS-News: SunMirror AG: Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited

EQS-News: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Takeover SunMirror AG: Extension of Offer for Takeover Offer on Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited 22.03.2022 / 16:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Zug, Switzerland: 22 March 2022. SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; ISIN CH0396131929) hereby announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. has filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission a 8-weeks extension notice in relation to the pending takeover offer regarding all outstanding ordinary shares in Latitude 66 Cobalt Limited ("Lat66") by which the closing date of the takeover offer is further extended to 17 May 2022, 5:00 p.m. (AWST) and the date for giving a notice of the status of the bid conditions is further extended to 10 May 2022. Under consideration of the upcoming extension of the takeover offer, the expected extended timetable for completion of the takeover offer and subsequent acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lat66 (plus all performance rights) is as follows: Offer Closes 17 May 2022 Dispatch of compulsory acquisition notices to non-accepting 17 May 2022 Lat66 shareholders Completion of compulsory acquisition of Lat66 shares from 17 June 2022 Lat66 shareholders * * * * * About SunMirror AG The Group invests into strategic mineral exploration assets with a focus on sustainable green battery metals, like cobalt, lithium and nickel, as well as iron ore and gold deposits in developed markets. The company aims to either produce minerals at a later stage or sell those assets to strategic buyers. SunMirror is differentiated by taking a "mine-to-market" approach to sustainability across the value chain, creating a mining industry "best practice." The company's shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (official market, ticker: ROR1) and are traded on the regulated unofficial markets Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Berlin (ticker: ROR) as well as on tradegate and Xetra. For further information, please visit: [1]www.sunmirror.com. Contact SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 43 505 1400 Email: [2]info @ sunmirror.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.03.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland E-mail: info @ sunmirror.ch Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch ISIN: CH0396131929 WKN: A2JCKK Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1309017 End of News EQS News Service 1309017 22.03.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63510edcb07838b54b8a8546bcaf261a&application_id=1309017&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. info @ sunmirror.com