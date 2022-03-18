EQS-DD: Josef Manner & Comp. AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.03.2022 / 11:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ Privatstiftung Manner Firmenbuchnummer: 184 │ │ │ 522g │ └──────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬─────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Albin │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Hahn │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Josef Manner & Comp. AG │ └─────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5493000FHOCPRAERG577 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000728209 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼───────────┤ │ 50 EUR │ 100 Units │ └──────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 50.0000 EUR │ 100.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 17/03/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna │ ├───────┼────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Josef Manner & Comp. AG Wilhelminenstraße 6 1170 Vienna Austria Internet: josef.manner.com End of News EQS News Service 73601 18.03.2022