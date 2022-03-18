EQS-DD: Palfinger AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.03.2022 / 07:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Gerhard │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Rauch │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────┐ │ Palfinger AG │ └──────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000758305 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 100 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 205 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 153 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 250 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 558 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 105 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 114 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.65 EUR │ 125 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 350 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.65 EUR │ 357 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 544 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.65 EUR │ 63 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.65 EUR │ 8 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.75 EUR │ 500 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.75 EUR │ 140 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.75 EUR │ 328 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.80 EUR │ 100 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 26.7672 EUR │ 4000.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 15/03/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ WIENER BOERSE AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 73591 18.03.2022