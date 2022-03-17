EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report 17.03.2022 / 13:49 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ This is an announcement of change. Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1]https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen Language: English Address: [2]https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications Remarks: The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 is corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF "report package". This - now corrected - version of the ESEF "report package" replaces the version published on March 10, 2022. The ESEF "report package" contains a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file, which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be read by humans without the aid of additional programs. That version of the annual financial report remained unchanged and is not affected by the correction. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Internet: www.lenzing.com End of News EQS News Service 1305619 17.03.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen 2. https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications