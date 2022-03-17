EQS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.03.2022 / 10:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬─────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ GAZIT MIDAS Limited │ └──────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬─────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Mr │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Chaim │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Katzman │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Atrium European Real Estate Limited │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ XS1829325239 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────────┤ │ 98.80 % │ 4440000.00 EUR │ ├──────────┼────────────────┤ │ 98.85 % │ 500000.00 EUR │ ├──────────┼────────────────┤ │ 98.75 % │ 2000000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 98.789 % │ 6940000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 15/03/2022; UTC±0 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey End of News EQS News Service 73583 17.03.2022