EQS-Adhoc: STRABAG SE: Haselsteiner family foundation terminates syndicate agreement

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Contract STRABAG SE: Haselsteiner family foundation terminates syndicate agreement 15-March-2022 / 08:59 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The Management Board of STRABAG SE has been informed that, in a letter dated today, the Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung (Haselsteiner Family Private Foundation) has terminated the syndicate agreement existing between it, the Raiffeisen and UNIQA Groups, and MKAO Rasperia Trading Ltd. in accordance with the contract ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: STRABAG SE Donau-City-Straße 9 1220 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 22422 -0 Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177 E-mail: investor.relations @ strabag.com Internet: www.strabag.com ISIN: AT000000STR1 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1302369 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1302369 15-March-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links