EQS-AFR: Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Österreichische Post AG / Release of Financial Reports Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report 14.03.2022 / 11:08 transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Österreichische Post AG hereby announces that the report is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1]https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Ueber-Uns/Investor-Relations/Geschaefts--und-Nachhaltigkeitsberichte/Oesterreichische-Post-Jahresfinanzbericht-ESEF-2021.zip?rev=614e3def-c5ca-4301-86c2-1acc0f6823c2&_ga=2.215360670.844631370.1647241589-25915831 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Österreichische Post AG Rochusplatz 1 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.post.at   End of News EQS News Service 1301541  14.03.2022  References Visible links 1. https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Ueber-Uns/Investor-Relations/Geschaefts--und-Nachhaltigkeitsberichte/Oesterreichische-Post-Jahresfinanzbericht-ESEF-2021.zip?rev=614e3def-c5ca-4301-86c2-1acc0f6823c2&_ga=2.215360670.844631370.1647241589-25915831

