EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.03.2022 / 10:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Oswald │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Schmid │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────┐ │ Wienerberger AG │ └─────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000831706 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 27.22 EUR │ 371 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 27.30 EUR │ 3329 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 27.29198 EUR │ 3700 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 10/03/2022; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────┐ │ Name: │ Tradegate │ ├───────┼───────────┤ │ MIC: │ XGAT │ └───────┴───────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.03.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 73485 14.03.2022 References Visible links