EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Strong Commitment to Biodiversity: Wienerberger joins 'Business for Nature' Coalition

Strong Commitment to Biodiversity: Wienerberger joins "Business for Nature" Coalition • Wienerberger alongside more than 900 leading businesses urges governments to adopt ambitious nature policies • Wienerberger consistently promotes environmental protection as part of its corporate strategy Vienna, March 11, 2022 - Determined to take responsibility for people and nature, Wienerberger is committed to ambitious ESG targets. The company sets the course for the future through its award-winning Wienerberger Sustainability Program 2023 on decarbonization, circular economy and biodiversity, and by supporting the European Green Deal. To emphasize these strong commitments yet again, Wienerberger has joined the Call to Action launched by Business for Nature, a global coalition of businesses for environmental conservation calling on governments to work together and adopt measures to reverse the loss of nature this decade. "The climate crisis is a fact, and only with determined sustainability goals and decisive action can we shape a future worth living. We can't go on without nature as our ally. Forward-thinking companies already understand why building an equitable and net-zero future also benefits business. That's why we have signed up to Business for Nature Coalition's call on governments to adopt ambitious policies to protect nature. Together we can transform our impact", says Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger. Wienerberger pursuing an ambitious biodiversity strategy Half of the global gross domestic product (GDP), or 40 trillion €, is dependent on nature. Wienerberger is now part of the companies raising their voices for biodiversity by calling on governments to step up their plans to reverse nature loss. This Call to Action strengthens Wienerberger's commitment to its biodiversity neutral footprint by 2030 target. This will notably be achieved by creating a tailored Biodiversity Action plan for each of production plants by 2023. The knowledge and experience gained along the way will put Wienerberger in a strong position to start engaging with its suppliers and customers on the biodiversity topic. Bringing companies, policy makers and governments together will be key for the sector to create a better space for biodiversity. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Mark van Loon, Senior Vice President Sustainability & Innovation Wienerberger AG t +31 612476631 | mark.van.loon @ wienerberger.com