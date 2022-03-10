EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the financial year 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Dividend PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the financial year 2021 10-March-2022 / 18:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR Wels, 10 March 2022 PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal for the financial year 2021 - Dividend doubled to EUR 1 Wels - Due to the achieved record result in the financial year 2021, the Management Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1,-- per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, which corresponds to a doubling compared to the previous year. The proposal for the resolution will be published separately and in due time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will be held on 29 April 2022. The Annual Financial Report of PIERER Mobility AG for the financial year 2021 will be published on 29 March 2022 and will be available at [1]https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports. Legal Disclaimer THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Contact: Investor Relations Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 Email: ir @ pierermobility.com Website: [2]www.pierermobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 Swiss valor number: 41860974 Ticker Symbol: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 10-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402 E-mail: ir @ pierermobility.com Internet: www.pierermobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 WKN: A2JKHY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1299965 Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of Announcement EQS News Service 1299965 10-March-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=73f84a3dd80d218219055a86bfaa6414&application_id=1299965&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6f3d3a91dab26dce59c24267d771e458&application_id=1299965&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news