EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Profit Warning Semperit AG Holding: Outlook for 2022 annual result significantly below market expectations due to geopolitical situation 09-March-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Vienna, Austria, 9 March 2022 - Due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the related restrictive measures and imponderables, the Semperit Group expects material bottlenecks as well as significant price increases for raw materials, intermediate goods, energy and transport services. In addition, geopolitical and market-related developments will possibly lead to frictions in production at the European sites and subsequently to delivery delays and constraints. Against this background, the 2022 annual result of the Semperit Group is expected to be significantly below average market expectations (currently at an EBITDA of EUR 100-120 million). The exact financial impact on the Semperit Group's expected annual result cannot be estimated at this point in time. Contact: Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com Judit Helenyi Director Investor Relations +43 676 8715 8310 judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 09-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 79 777-310 Fax: +43 1 79 777-602 E-mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com Internet: www.semperitgroup.com ISIN: AT0000785555 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1298537 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1298537 09-March-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links