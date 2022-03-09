New management structure at AUSTRIA Juice GmbH

New management structure at AUSTRIA Juice GmbH Wilhelm Schratz has been appointed to the management team of AUSTRIA Juice GmbH with effect from 1 March 2022. Schratz (39) joined AUSTRIA Juice in 2012 and most recently acted as Sales Director Fruit Juice Concentrates. As a member of the management team, he will be responsible for the sales and logistics of fruit juice concentrates. CFO Lukas Maier (42) will be leaving the company at his own request with effect from 31 March 2022 and will be moving on to Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG. From 1 April 2022, he will be acting as General Manager for RWA International Holding, where he will be responsible for the animal feed division. His responsibilities at AUSTRIA Juice will be taken over additionally by CEO Franz Ennser. The general management team at AUSTRIA Juice GmbH will consequently be made up of three members from 1 April 2022: • CEO Franz Ennser (responsible for raw materials, production, HR, quality management, quality assurance, finance, controlling, legal affairs, IT and compliance) • CSO Kai Antonius (responsible for sales added value, product development, new business development, food technology and marketing) • CSO Wilhelm Schratz (responsible for fruit juice concentrate sales, logistics, customs and back-office sales) About AUSTRIA Juice AUSTRIA Juice is a joint venture between AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (AGRANA) and Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG (RWA). It produces fruit juice concentrates, fruit purées and natural flavourings as well as beverage bases and direct juices for the downstream beverages sector. With around 800 personnel, the company is based in Kröllendorf, Lower Austria, and maintains 14 sites in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and China. About RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG is the wholesale company and service provider of the Lagerhaus cooperatives in Austria. At the same time, it also acts as a holding company with subsidiaries in Austria and selected neighbouring countries in Eastern Europe. By means of a strategic alliance with BayWa AG, RWA is integrated in an international trading and service group.