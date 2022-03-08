EQS-Adhoc: Fabasoft AG: Long-time Managing Board member of Fabasoft AG, Leopold Bauernfeind announces that he will step down at the end of his current Managing Board contract in 2024

Long-time Managing Board member of Fabasoft AG, Leopold Bauernfeind announces that he will step down at the end of his current Managing Board contract in 2024

The long-time Managing Board member and co-founder of Fabasoft AG Leopold Bauernfeind today informed his Managing Board colleague Dipl. Ing. Helmut Fallmann and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Dr. Friedrich Roithmayr that he will not renew his Managing Board contract, which expires in May 2024, for personal reasons.

"After more than 30 years of active leadership for Fabasoft AG, I have decided not to renew my current Managing Board contract when it ends. I am proud of what we have achieved at Fabasoft AG," comments Bauernfeind on his decision.

Helmut Fallmann and Leopold Bauernfeind founded Fabasoft together in 1988 and have managed it ever since.

Linz, 8 March 2022

The Management Board

Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4, 4020 Linz, Austria
(ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)