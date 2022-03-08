EQS-News: ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the 2021 business year

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the 2021 business year 08.03.2022 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the 2021 business year GRAZ, MARCH 8, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ saw very favorable business development in the 2021 business year, with record figures in order intake, net income, and profitability. The Executive Board will propose a dividend of 1.65 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting, which is equal to a payout ratio of around 50%. Wolfgang Leitner, CEO of ANDRITZ AG, on the past business year: "We are very satisfied with business development in 2021. The record order intake, with increases in all four business areas, shows that we are in a strong competitive position in all of the industries we serve. And we also succeeded operationally in coping well with the challenges of the Covid pandemic." The results of the business year in detail: - The order intake of 7,879.7 MEUR reached a record level and was thus significantly higher than the figure for the previous year (+29.0% versus 2020: 6,108.0 MEUR). All four business areas were able to increase their order intake significantly compared to the previous year. - The order backlog as of the end of 2021 also reached a record figure at 8,165.8 MEUR and was thus significantly higher than the value for the previous year's reference period (+20.5% compared to the end of 2020: 6,774.0 MEUR). - Revenue amounted to 6,463.0 MEUR and was slightly below the record figure for the previous year (-3.5% compared to 2020: 6,699.6 MEUR). This decline is attributable to the Pulp & Paper business area, which executed several larger orders with a strong revenue contribution in 2020. - Despite the slightly lower revenue compared to the previous year, the operating result (EBITA) increased substantially, reaching an all-time high of 546.5 MEUR (2020: 391.7 MEUR). Profitability (EBITA margin) increased significantly to 8.5% (2020: 5.8%). - The EBITA excluding extraordinary effects amounted to 549.9 MEUR and thus was also significantly higher than the EBITA excluding extraordinary effects in the previous year (2020: 471.1 MEUR), which included extraordinary expenses of around 79 MEUR (primarily in the Metals Forming and Hydro sectors). At 8.5%, the EBITA margin for 2021 excluding these extraordinary effects was substantially higher than in the previous year (2020: adjusted EBITA margin: 7.0%). - The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased significantly to 321.7 MEUR (2020: 203.7 MEUR). From today's perspective, ANDRITZ expects an increase in revenue as well as in EBITA and net income for the full year of 2022. If the continuing global economic recovery expected by market researchers for 2022 does not take place, the pandemic intensifies again or the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine escalates further, this may result in negative effects on the processing of orders and on order intake and hence, a negative impact on ANDRITZ's financial development. Similarly, further increases in the price of raw materials or bottlenecks in global supply chains could have a negative effect on the Group's earnings development. KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit 2021 2020 +/- Q4 2021 Q4 2020 +/- Revenue MEUR 6,463.0 6,699.6 -3.5% 1,914.5 1,856.9 +3.1% - Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,070.6 3,339.0 -8.0% 861.2 891.7 -3.4% - Metals MEUR 1,366.1 1,420.5 -3.8% 410.8 371.5 +10.6% - Hydro MEUR 1,345.1 1,296.0 +3.8% 441.0 403.4 +9.3% - Separation MEUR 681.2 644.1 +5.8% 201.5 190.3 +5.9% Order intake MEUR 7,879.7 6,108.0 +29.0% 2,826.9 1,363.3 +107.4% - Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,774.7 2,961.1 +27.5% 1,460.1 544.8 +168.0% - Metals MEUR 1,778.8 1,143.6 +55.5% 572.9 300.9 +90.4% - Hydro MEUR 1,565.2 1,335.4 +17.2% 589.9 374.0 +57.7% - Separation MEUR 761.0 667.9 +13.9% 204.0 143.6 +42.1% Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 8,165.8 6,774.0 +20.5% 8,165.8 6,774.0 +20.5% EBITDA MEUR 718.3 571.1 +25.8% 232.8 166.4 +39.9% EBITDA margin % 11.1 8.5 - 12.2 9.0 - EBITA MEUR 546.5 391.7 +39.5% 181.5 113.2 +60.3% EBITA margin % 8.5 5.8 - 9.5 6.1 - EBIT MEUR 479.6 315.0 +52.3% 164.3 97.0 +69.4% Financial result MEUR -40.0 -34.1 -17.3% -14.6 -8.2 -78.0% EBT MEUR 439.6 280.9 +56.5% 149.7 88.8 +68.6% Net income (including non-controlling interests) MEUR 321.7 203.7 +57.9% 111.7 69.1 +61.6% Cash flow from operating activities MEUR 529.6 461.5 +14.8% 345.9 206.4 +67.6% Capital expenditure MEUR 160.1 131.8 +21.5% 71.0 44.2 +60.6% Employees (as of end of period; without apprentices) - 26,804 27,232 -1.6% 26,804 27,232 -1.6% All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros. - End - PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD This press release is available for download at [1]andritz.com/news on the ANDRITZ web site. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Corporate Communications [2]michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com [3]andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web site at [4]andritz.com. DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements, which contain the words "believe," "intend," "expect," and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board's beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.03.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1295897 End of News EQS News Service 1295897 08.03.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=03cf631cfae737126e622eeb5d0c161e&application_id=1295897&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c4f006ff249d8b5cd67063508605c06f&application_id=1295897&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c4f006ff249d8b5cd67063508605c06f&application_id=1295897&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news