EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ: Request by CPIPG to convene a general meeting - Changes on the Supervisory Board

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate IMMOFINANZ: Request by CPIPG to convene a general meeting - Changes on the Supervisory Board 07.03.2022 / 16:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ: Request by CPIPG to convene a general meeting - Changes on the Supervisory Board • CPI Property Group S.A. (CPIPG) has today requested the convocation of an extraordinary general meeting by IMMOFINANZ AG for elections to the Supervisory Board. • The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ will examine the convocation request and soon decide on the further procedures for holding an extraordinary general meeting. • Plans call for the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ to include four shareholder representatives in the future. CPIPG has nominated Martin Němeček and Miroslava Greštiaková as candidates for election to the Supervisory Board. • Bettina Breiteneder, Sven Bienert, Michael Mendel and Dorothée Deuring will resign from the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board at the end of the extraordinary general meeting. IMMOFINANZ today received a request to convene an extraordinary general meeting, together with an agenda covering elections to the Supervisory Board. According to the convocation request, CPIPG holds an investment (directly and indirectly) of approximately 54.86% in IMMOFINANZ and recommends (via its subsidiary WXZ1 a.s.) two new members for election by the general meeting. In view of the controlling interest attained by CPIPG in IMMOFINANZ, Bettina Breiteneder, Sven Bienert, Michael Mendel and Dorothée Deuring have stated their intention to resign as members of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board at the end of the extraordinary general meeting. The election of the candidates nominated by CPIPG would give the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board the following four members (shareholder representatives) elected by the general meeting: Martin Němeček and Miroslava Greštiaková as well as the current members Gayatri Narayan and Stefan Guetter. The profiles of the candidates nominated for election to the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG are as follows: Martin Němeček (46) is CEO and Managing Director of the CPI Property Group, one of the leading owners of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region. As a property expert, he has more than 20 years of experience in legal as well as leading management functions. He is responsible for the Group's corporate strategy and, among others, has directed the Group's foreign expansion, including the takeover of several listed companies. During his career he has concluded acquisitions with a total volume of more than 15 billion Euros. Miroslava Greštiaková (41) is Head of Group Compliance at Unilabs Group Services, a company headquartered in Switzerland which is one of the leading diagnostic providers in Europe. She has many years of wide-ranging experience through leading positions in the areas of legal, compliance and data protection. Prior to joining Unilabs, this law school graduate, who speaks four languages, also served as a partner with Deloitte Legal in Bratislava for several years. IMMOFINANZ will announce results for the 2021 financial year on 20 April 2022 (after the close of trading in Vienna). On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.0 billion and covers roughly 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: [1]https://immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations IMMOFINANZ T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 [2]communications @ immofinanz.com investor @ immofinanz.com 1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria www.immofinanz.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07.03.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 E-mail: investor @ immofinanz.com Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1296335 End of News EQS News Service 1296335 07.03.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5359fd7a494d465d08b20c86930e1d97&application_id=1296335&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. communications @ immofinanz.com