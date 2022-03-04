EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 04.03.2022 / 17:59 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 4.3.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Radovan Vitek 4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI Property Group S.A. WXZ1 a.s. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.3.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 53,31 % 1,76 % 55,07 % 138 257 on the date on which 760 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 46,52 % 7,00 % 53,52 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 0 73 700 210 0,00 % 53,31 % SUBTOTAL A 73 700 210 53,31 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting % of instrument Date Period rights that may be voting acquired if the rights instrument is exercised XS1551932046 10.01.2024 until 261 712 0,19 % Expiration Date SUBTOTAL B.1 261 712 0,19 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Share Purchase n/a n/a Physisch 2 144 1,55 % Agreement 2 280 Share Purchase n/a n/a Physisch 32 500 0,02 % Agreement 1 SUBTOTAL B.2 2 176 1,57 % 780 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of No. Name controlled by directly (%) instruments held both (%) No. directly (%) 1 Radovan 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Vitek CPIPG 2 Holding S.à 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % r.l. Whislow 3 Equities 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Ltd. 4 Ravento S.à 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % r.l. 5 Efimacor S.à 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % r.l. Larnoya 6 Invest S.à 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % r.l. 7 CPI Property 2,3,4,5,6 43,13 % 1,76 % 44,89 % Group S.A. 8 WXZ1 a.s. 7 10,18 % 0,00 % 10,18 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Vienna am 4.3.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1295293 04.03.2022 References Visible links