EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 04.03.2022 / 17:47 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Zurich, Switzerland , 4.3.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 2.3.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 2,11 % 1,07 % 3,18 % 138 257 on the date on which 760 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 2,46 % 1,55 % 4,01 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 2 864 574 2,07 % AT0000A2UUM7 56 233 0,04 % SUBTOTAL A 2 920 807 2,11 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Number of % of Date Period voting voting rights that rights may be acquired if the instrument is exercised Rights of Use over shares n/a At any time 32 621 0,02 % (AT0000A21KS2) Rights to Recall Lent n/a At any time 1 300 000 0,94 % shares (AT0000A21KS2) SUBTOTAL B.1 1 332 621 0,96 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Equity Swap 08.08.2022 n/a Cash 149 594 0,11 % SUBTOTAL B.2 149 594 0,11 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by held instruments held of both No. directly directly (%) (%) (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 0,26 % 0,94 % 1,20 % 3 UBS Switzerland 2 0,02 % 0,02 % AG 4 UBS Asset 2 Management AG UBS Fund 5 Management 4 0,01 % 0,01 % (Luxembourg) S.A. UBS Asset 6 Management 4 Holding (No.2) Ltd UBS Asset 7 Management 6 Holding Ltd UBS Asset 8 Management (UK) 7 0,02 % 0,02 % Limited UBS Asset 9 Management Life 7 0,01 % 0,01 % Limited UBS Asset 10 Management 4 Switzerland AG UBS Fund 11 Management 10 0,04 % 0,04 % (Switzerland) AG 12 UBS Americas 2 Holding LLC 13 UBS Americas Inc. 12 UBS Asset 14 Management Trust 13 0,01 % 0,01 % Company 15 UBS Securities 13 0,00 % 0,00 % LLC UBS Asset 16 Management 13 (Americas) Inc 17 UBS O'Connor LLC 16 1,78 % 0,11 % 1,89 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Zurich, Switzerland am 4.3.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1295285 04.03.2022 References Visible links