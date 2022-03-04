EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger resolves on share buyback program

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger resolves on share buyback program 04.03.2022 / 15:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wienerberger resolves on share buyback program Vienna, March 04, 2022 - Wienerberger has made a strong start to the year 2022 and is experiencing high demand across all regions. The company is running at close full capacity in all business areas and continues to pursue a number of attractive growth projects across the Group. The management views the current Wienerberger share price as an attractive opportunity to acquire up to 3% of its share capital with an investment volume of up to € 100 million. Wienerberger intends to use the repurchased shares over time, among others, for the acquisition of companies, thereby creating additional value for shareholders. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com Daniel Merl, Interim Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor @ wienerberger.com