EQS-DD: Palfinger AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03.03.2022 / 17:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +-------------------------+ | Title: | | |---------------+---------| | First name: | Gerhard | |---------------+---------| | Last name(s): | Rauch | +-------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +--------------------------------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the administrative or supervisory body | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +--------------+ | Palfinger AG | +--------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 529900IFAV83BX8O1O91 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | AT0000758305 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |-----------+--------------| | 26.90 EUR | 740.00 Units | +--------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +---------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |-------------+-------------------| | 26.9000 EUR | 740.0000 Units | +---------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 01/03/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +--------------------------+ | Name: | Wiener Boerse AG | |-------+------------------| | MIC: | XWBO | +--------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Internet: www.palfinger.ag End of News EQS News Service 73169 03.03.2022 References Visible links