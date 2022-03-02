EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 02.03.2022 / 18:01 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Wien, 2.3.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: S IMMO AG City: Wien Country: Österreich 4. Name of shareholder(s): CEE Immobilien GmbH 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.3.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 0,00 % 1,55 % 1,55 % 138 257 on the date on which 760 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 10,65 % 1,34 % 11,99 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Number of % of Period voting voting rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Öffentliches n.a. n.a. 2 144 280 1,55 % Teilangebot SUBTOTAL B.1 2 144 280 1,55 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 S IMMO AG CEE 2 PROPERTY-INVEST 1 Immobilien GmbH 3 CEE Immobilien 2 1,55 % 1,55 % GmbH 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Die unter Punkt 7.B.1 gemeldeten Finanzinstrumente betreffen jene Aktien, welche im Rahmen des Teilangebots der CEE Immobilien GmbH (S IMMO AG) bis zum 23.2.2022 eingeliefert wurden und voraussichtlich am 3.3.2022 an CPI Property Group S.A. übertragen werden. Nach dieser Übertragung wird S IMMO AG keine Aktien an der IMMOFINANZ AG mehr halten. Wien am 2.3.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1292925 02.03.2022 References Visible links