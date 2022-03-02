EQS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 02.03.2022 / 14:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +--------------------------------------------+ | Name and legal form: | GAZIT MIDAS Limited | +--------------------------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +---------------------------------------------+ | Person closely associated with: | |---------------------------------------------| | Title: | Mr | |---------------+-----------------------------| | First name: | Chaim | |---------------+-----------------------------| | Last name(s): | Katzman | |---------------+-----------------------------| | Position: | Member of the managing body | +---------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +-------------------------------------+ | Atrium European Real Estate Limited | +-------------------------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-------------------------+ | Type: | Debt instrument | |-------+-----------------| | ISIN: | XS1829325239 | +-------------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +------------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |-----------+------------------| | 99.75 EUR | 4000000.00 Units | +------------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +----------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |-------------+--------------------| | 99.7500 EUR | 4000000.0000 Units | +----------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 28/02/2022; UTC±0 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------+ | Outside a trading venue | +-------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey End of News EQS News Service 73145 02.03.2022 References Visible links