EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 02.03.2022 / 12:19 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 28.2.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Petrus Advisers Ltd. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 24.2.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 2,06 % 3,21 % 5,27 % 115 187 on the date on which 982 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,68 % 2,52 % 4,20 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect (Sec 133 Direct Indirect (Sec (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 130 133 BörseG BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000831706 2 375 358 2,06 % SUBTOTAL A 2 375 358 2,06 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting rights % of instrument Period that may be acquired if voting the rights instrument is exercised Call Option March 2022 - Anytime 3 700 000 3,21 % June 2023 SUBTOTAL B.1 3 700 000 3,21 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of instrument Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of controlled by directly (%) instruments held both (%) No. directly (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus 1 2,06 % 3,21 % 5,27 % Advisers Ltd. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - London am 28.2.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1291063 02.03.2022