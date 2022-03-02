EQS-PVR: Semperit AG Holding: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 28.2.2022 Overview Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Alain de Krassny 4. Name of shareholder(s): de Krassny GmbH Donau Invest Beteiligungsges.m.b.H. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 25.2.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in % number of attached to financial/other (7.A + voting shares instruments 7.B) rights of (7.A) (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 4.14 % 0.00 % 4.14 % 20 573 434 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 4.14 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785555 10 084 841 962 0.05 % 4.09 % SUBTOTAL A 852 046 4.14 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled held instruments of by No. directly held directly both (%) (%) (%) 1 Alain de Krassny 0.05 % 0.05 % 2 de Krassny GmbH 1 4.09 % 4.09 % 3 de Krassny Privatstiftung 1 0.00 % 0.00 % 4 Donau Invest 3 0.00 % 0.00 % Beteiligungsges.m.b.H. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Vienna, 28.2.2022