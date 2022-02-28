EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report 28.02.2022 / 07:21 Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q3 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q3 Language: German Address: [1]https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.pdf Language: English Address: [2]https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pdf --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2022 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf End of News EQS News Service 1289339 28.02.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.pdf 2. https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pdf