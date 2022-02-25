EQS-PVR: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Petro Welt Technologies AG Petro Welt Technologies AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 25.02.2022 / 10:57 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 25.2.2022 Overview Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Petro Welt Technologies AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Maurice Dijols 4. Name of shareholder(s): Petro Welt Holding Limited Joma Industrial Source Corp. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 23.2.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 90,23 % 0,00 % 90,23 % 48 850 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 87,06 % 87,06 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect (Sec 133 Direct Indirect (Sec (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 130 133 BörseG BörseG BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000A00Y78 44 078 088 90,23 % SUBTOTAL A 44 078 088 90,23 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting rights % of instrument Date Period that may be acquired if voting the instrument is rights exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of instrument Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. / Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares Financial/other Total of controlled by held instruments both (%) No. directly held directly (%) (%) 1 Maurice Dijols 2 M.A.S. 1 Holding AG 3 Singinvest 2 Asian Fund 4 JOMA 3 42,53 % 42,53 % INDUSTRIAL SOURCE CORP 5 Skible 4 Holdings Limited 6 Coraline 5 Limited 7 Petro Welt 6 Trading Ges.m.b.H. 8 CAT. GmbH 6,7 Consulting Agency Trade & Company 9 Fairtune 8 Limited 10 PETRO WELT 9 47,70 % 47,70 % HOLDING Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Vienna, 25.2.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG Kärntner Ring 11-13 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.pewete.com End of News EQS News Service 1288749 25.02.2022 References Visible links