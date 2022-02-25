EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports EVN AG: Release of a Financial report 25.02.2022 / 07:30 Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1]https://www.evn.at/publikationen Language: English Address: [2]https://www.evn.at/publications -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf Austria Internet: www.evn.at End of News EQS News Service 1287935 25.02.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.evn.at/publikationen 2. https://www.evn.at/publications