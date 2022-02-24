EQS-News: beaconsmind AG wins leading Czech fashion group as a new customer

EQS-News: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous beaconsmind AG wins leading Czech fashion group as a new customer (news with additional features) 24.02.2022 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- beaconsmind AG wins leading Czech fashion group as a new customer - Prodes Praha s.r.o. will use beaconsmind solution in more than 50 stores - Roll-out in the Czech Republic and Slovakia Zurich, Switzerland - 24 February 2022 - beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, has won Prodes Praha s.r.o. as a new customer. The Czech fashion group will deploy the location-based marketing solution by beaconsmind in its more than 50 stores in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In its stores, Prodes sells, amongst others, the fashion brands Calvin Klein, Guess and Marciano as well as Pinko, Patrizia Pepe, Philipp Plein and Elisabetta Franchi. Furthermore, Prodes operates multi-brand stores under the label FADE and an own online shop, in which all brands and products of the group are offered. beaconsmind supports Prodes at the differentiation and digitisation of the shopping experience across the entire network of brands and shopping channels. With the help of the beaconsmind suite, Prodes can increase cross-selling and further enhance customer loyalty. beaconsmind will develop a customised mobile application for Prodes, which will become an additional important communication channel for the group to reach customers and pursue its personalised marketing strategy. The beaconsmind solution will be at the heart of new interaction and marketing campaigns. The data collection capabilities of the beaconsmind technology, as well as the communication capabilities by app, will allow Prodes to expand its profiling capabilities, collect customer feedback and use tailored shopper messaging to increase customer loyalty and sales revenues across all the channels of the group. The beaconsmind suite software enables Prodes to anticipate customer needs and ever-changing fashion trends and respond with an appropriate offering. Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG, comments: "We are delighted to cooperate with Prodes and help them improve their digital capabilities to deliver a higher added value to their customers. For beaconsmind, this signing marks the beginning of a partnership with one of the most innovative Czech retail groups and is further proof of the effectiveness of our solution. We will not only transform the shopping experience for the customers of Prodes, but also offer a high return on investment for the group, with fully measurable campaigns which will increase their customer base and make the Prague fashion scene even more vibrant." Mr Ales Havlak, CEO of Prodes said: "Prodes is a unique fashion group with a deep network of stores and brands that on the surface can seem distinct. Thanks to beaconsmind, we can seamlessly provide digital bridges for our customers to cross. As we grow our brand network and international presence, we will be able to expand our customers' fashion horizons, provide a truly exciting way to shop and reward their loyalty across all our channels. This breakthrough in reach and engagement capability will allow our physical and digital stores to make our clients' shopping day even more stimulating and personal." About beaconsmind Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD) are listed in the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and on Euronext in Paris. For more information, please visit [1]www.beaconsmind.com About Prodes Praha s.r.o. The PRODES group focuses on the sale of premium women's and men's clothing. First, the company began distributing timeless goods GUESS, MARCIANO and CALVIN KLEIN to the Czech Republic, later the import expanded to include luxury brands PINKO, PATRIZIA PEPE, PHILIPP PLEIN, ELISABETTA FRANCHI. The PRODES Group now operates more than 50 retail boutiques in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Last but not least, in 2016 the company introduced a new concept of FADE multi-brand shops and launched the FADE.cz e-shop of the same name. For more information, please visit [2]https://www.fade.cz/zeny

Contact
Company Contact for Business and Finance Press
beaconsmind AG, Stäfa (Switzerland) edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Max Weiland, Founder & CEO Axel Mühlhaus/Ralf Droz