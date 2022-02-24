EQS-DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +---------------------------+ | Title: | Doktor | |---------------+-----------| | First name: | Peter | |---------------+-----------| | Last name(s): | Schneider | +---------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +-----------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the managing body | +-----------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +---------------------------------------------+ | AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG | +---------------------------------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +----------------------+ | Type: | Share | |-------+--------------| | ISIN: | AT0000969985 | +----------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +-----------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |-----------+-----------| | 47.20 EUR | 423 Units | +-----------------------+ d) Aggregated information +-------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |-----------+-------------------| | 47.20 EUR | 423 Units | +-------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 22/02/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +---------------+ | Name: | Xetra | |-------+-------| | MIC: | XETR | +---------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net