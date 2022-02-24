Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-AFR: Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Release of Financial Reports Atrium European Real Estate Limited: Release of a Financial report 24.02.2022 / 05:20 transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Atrium European Real Estate Limited hereby announces that the report is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1]https://aere.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220224_Atrium_annual_financial_report_2021_GE.pdf Language: English Address: [2]https://aere.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220224_Atrium_annual_financial_report_2021_ENG.pdf --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2022 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Atrium European Real Estate Limited 11-15 Seaton Place JE4 0QH St. Helier Jersey Guernsey   End of News EQS News Service 1287191  24.02.2022  References Visible links 1. https://aere.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220224_Atrium_annual_financial_report_2021_GE.pdf 2. https://aere.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/20220224_Atrium_annual_financial_report_2021_ENG.pdf

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-AFR: Atrium European ...

  • Atrium European Real Estate Limited

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: