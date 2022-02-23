EQS-News: PALFINGER AG Result 2021: All-Time High in Revenue, Earnings and Dividend for the Company's 90th Anniversary

EQS-News: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Annual Results PALFINGER AG Result 2021: All-Time High in Revenue, Earnings and Dividend for the Company's 90th Anniversary 23.02.2022 / 16:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- PALFINGER AG Result 2021: All-Time High in Revenue, Earnings and Dividend for the Company's 90th Anniversary - Consolidated revenue 2021 reached EUR 1.84 billion, an increase of +20.1 percent compared to the previous year - EBIT at EUR 155.0 million, dividend proposal of EUR 0.77 per share - Annual revenue targeted for 2022: EUR 2.0 billion Bergheim, February 23, 2022 Today, the Supervisory Board of PALFINGER AG adopted the annual financial statements for 2021 and, together with the Executive Board, decided to propose a dividend of EUR 0.77 per share to the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022. The hybrid press conference and balance sheet presentation will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 10:00 in Vienna. This press release presents in brief the most important developments and results. As a global market leader, PALFINGER AG looks back on an outstanding fiscal year 2021. Thanks to strong demand worldwide, the Group also achieved a record level of new orders and order backlog. PALFINGER reported an all-time high in revenue and earnings in 2021. This is the result of significant growth and increases to efficiency in almost all regions and product lines. Outstanding Revenue and Earnings Performance PALFINGER AG's consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 1,841.5 million in fiscal year 2021, compared to EUR 1,533.9 million in the same period of the previous year (2019: EUR 1,753.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) increased from EUR 100.3 million in 2020 to EUR 155.0 million (2019: EUR 149.0 million). The EBIT margin increased from 6.5 percent in 2020 to 8.4 percent in 2021 (2019: 8.5 percent). The consolidated net result for 2021 increased by 73.9 percent year-on-year to EUR 86.6 million (2019: EUR 80.0 million). Outlook 2022: 2.0 Billion Revenue Targeted PALFINGER is aiming for revenues of EUR 2.0 billion for the fiscal year 2022. In the mid-term target, the Group has set itself the goal of achieving revenues of EUR 2.3 billion from organic growth, an EBIT margin of 10 percent and ROCE of 12 percent by 2024. The EUR 3.0 billion revenue mark is to be achieved in 2030. The online version of the PALFINGER AG annual report for 2021 is available here: [1]https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publications The accompanying magazine of the PALFINGER AG annual report for 2021 is available here: [2]https://www.palfinger.ag/en/investors/publications/finance-publications +++ ABOUT PALFINGER AG PALFINGER is an international technology and mechanical engineering company and the world's leading producer and provider of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 11,700 employees, 34 locations and a worldwide sales and service network of around 5,000 service points, PALFINGER creates added value from the challenges of its customers. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitization along the entire production and value chain. PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999, and in 2021 achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion. In 2022, PALFINGER celebrates its 90th anniversary under the tagline "Celebrating the future since 1932". For further information please contact: Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG T +43 662 2281-81100 | [3]h.roither @ palfinger.com Texts and accompanying images are available in the "News" section of [4]www.palfinger.ag, [5]www.palfinger.com.