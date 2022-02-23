EQS-DD: Nyrstar Holding plc english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.02.2022 / 16:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name +-------------------------+ | Title: | Mr | |---------------+---------| | First name: | Jose | |---------------+---------| | Last name(s): | Larocca | +-------------------------+ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status +--------------------------------------------------------------+ | Position: | Member of the administrative or supervisory body | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name +---------------------+ | Nyrstar Holding plc | +---------------------+ b) LEI +-----------------------+ | 549300K1IQ4OZWY41V31 | +-----------------------+ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code +-------------------------+ | Type: | Debt instrument | |-------+-----------------| | ISIN: | XS2035458350 | +-------------------------+ b) Nature of the transaction +-------------+ | Acquisition | +-------------+ c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------------------------------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | |----------------+----------------| | 1450907.14 USD | 2000000.00 USD | +---------------------------------+ d) Aggregated information +------------------------------------+ | Price | Aggregated volume | |----------------+-------------------| | 1450907.14 USD | 2000000.00 USD | +------------------------------------+ e) Date of the transaction +-------------------+ | 22/02/2022; UTC+1 | +-------------------+ f) Place of the transaction +-------------------------+ | Outside a trading venue | +-------------------------+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Nyrstar Holding plc XBX 1027 Ta'xbiex Malta End of News EQS News Service 72893 23.02.2022 References Visible links