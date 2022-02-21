EQS-Adhoc: Novomatic AG: NOVOMATIC AG decides to launch tender offer for repurchase of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625% notes 2016-2023 (ISIN AT0000A1LHT0)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Novomatic AG / Key word(s): Bond Novomatic AG: NOVOMATIC AG decides to launch tender offer for repurchase of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625% notes 2016-2023 (ISIN AT0000A1LHT0) 21-Feb-2022 / 10:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR (Ad-hoc Release, price-sensitive information) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS INFORMATION. NOVOMATIC AG decides to launch tender offer for repurchase of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625% notes 2016-2023 (ISIN AT0000A1LHT0). NOVOMATIC AG (the Company) herewith announces that the Company's management and supervisory board today decided to invite the holders of its EUR 500,000,000 1.625% notes 2016-2023 (ISIN AT0000A1LHT0) (the Notes) to tender their Notes for repurchase by the Company for cash (the Tender Offer). The Tender Offer is designed to reduce financial liabilities and to optimize the utilization of available funds. The Tender Offer will be in an aggregate maximum principal amount of EUR 150,000,000 or such other amount as the Company may determine and announce in its sole discretion, at a note purchase price of 100 % for the Notes plus accrued interest, subject to the preferential acceptance of valid tenders of Notes with a principal amount of up to EUR 10,000, as further described in the tender offer memorandum. Holders may tender their Notes commencing today, 21 February 2022, until expiration of the offer period on 3 March 2022 (unless the Tender Offer is extended, terminated early or withdrawn at the sole discretion of the Company). Results of the Tender Offer are expected to be announced on or around 7 March 2022. The invitation to tender any outstanding Notes for repurchase shall be valid and take effect only outside the territories of the United States. Further information and restrictions with respect to the Tender Offer will be published in a tender offer memorandum, which, immediately upon this disclosure can be obtained by Noteholders through their respective deposit bank, Erste Group Bank AG (email: dcmorigination0536 @ erstegroup.com) acting as the Company's tender agent or the Company's website ([1]https://www.novomatic.com/en/tender-offer-memorandum). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank International AG have been mandated as dealer managers, and Erste Group Bank AG has been mandated as tender agent for the Tender Offer. 21 February 2022 NOVOMATIC AG Legal notice/disclaimer: This communication is a mandatory notification under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation). This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments. The securities have not been and will not be registered under foreign securities laws, in particular not under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold, in particular in the United States of America (USA), without registration or exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. This communication is not intended for distribution in or within the USA, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other country where such distribution or dissemination would be unlawful and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications with a general circulation in the USA. There will be no public offering of securities in the USA. This communication does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the European Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/ 1129 . Issuer: NOVOMATIC AG, FN 69548 b, Wiener Straße 158, 2352 Gumpoldskirchen, Austria Contact Person: Mag. Sabrina Höllinger-David Phone: +43 2252 606 784 E-mail: ir @ novomatic.com Website: www.novomatic.com ISIN: AT0000A1LHT0